Going bananas: Shop staff freeze discovering coke in banana delivery

The staff finds itself bowled over discovering a EUR 6.7 mln-worth stash of cocaine conveniently hidden inside boxes of bananas at stores belonging to the Carrefour supermarket chain in Warsaw.

According to information received by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the boxes of bananas and the cocaine, which was packed in small green packages, were sent to Carrefour outlets in Warsaw from the firm’s main supply warehouse in Rawa Mazowiecka.

Unofficial reports state that the first carton of drugs was found in a Carrefour store in central Warsaw.

The store’s management, after being told by staff of “strange green packages” hidden under the fruit, instructed other outlets to check their bananas. As a result, drugs were also found in a store in the Mokotow district of the city.

“We can confirm that during Thursday afternoon, June 10, employees found suspicious parcels in a fresh shipment of bananas at one of our Warsaw stores,” Carrefour Polska Press Office told PAP.

“The police were immediately notified, and they quickly secured the goods and initiated an investigation that is currently underway. Our network is cooperating fully with the police in all aspects of this case,” Carrefour said.

Sylwester Marczak, Warsaw’s Police Headquarters (KSP) spokesman, told PAP that police officers from the anti-drugs department had seized over 160 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“Cocaine has been secured by police officers at several points. Activities are ongoing in the Mazowieckie and Łódzkie provinces,” he said.

“Investigations are currently underway which are operational, so we cannot provide details. The value of the drugs secured exceeds PLN 30 mln [EUR 6.7 mln],” the KSP spokesman said.

According to information received by PAP, on Friday police secured more packages of cocaine hidden in banana boxes.

With the investigation initiated, the drug dealers find themselves at the risk of swift apprehension. Perhaps they will learn the lesson that sometimes it is better to buy green bananas.