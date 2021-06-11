Poland’s Spring party to be dissolved

"Today, Robert Biedroń's Spring decided at the general assembly to dissolve the party," Krzysztof Gawkowski, Spring's secretary general, said on Friday.

Albert Zawada/PAP

The General Assembly of Wiosna (Spring), which together with the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) forms Poland’s centre-left political alliance the New Left, has decided to dissolve the party.

“The documents will be submitted to the National Electoral Commission and the District Court in Warsaw on Monday,” he added.

The two parties were consolidated into a single political project back in 2019 to contest the then-upcoming parliamentary election.

The Friday decision is the next stage of building a new political formation within the New Left, Gawkowski said.

The new party will be created on the basis of an alliance with SLD, joined by members of the Spring party.

In mid-March, the leaders of both parties, Biedroń and Włodzimierz Czarzasty (SLD), announced that the District Court in Warsaw had issued a decision on the validity of the New Left which allows for the convening of a congress to elect new authorities.

The grouping will have two co-chairmen, who will be the heads of their factions from the former Spring and the former SLD.