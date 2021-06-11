ZPB activist Poczobut falls ill with COVID-19 in Belarusian custody: report

Activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB) journalist Andrzej Poczobut has been reported falling ill with COVID-19 whilst held captive in Belarusian custody in the town of Zhodzina in the outskirts of Minsk, the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAŻ) claimed.

According to BAŻ, the news was forwarded by other individuals detained in the facility.

During a Thursday interview for the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Mr Poczobut’s wife Oksana said that her husband suffered from heart disease which must be treated with regular administration of medicine. She went on to say that he also suffers from stomach disease.

Oksana Poczobut also said that her husband suffered from multiple infections and required drugs to fight them off.

Other inmates and people who were released from custody reported the COVID-19’s wide-spread presence in the facility and that individuals held captive often would not be provided necessary medical assistance.

Andrzej Poczobut was arrested in March along with ZPB head Andżelika Borys and Polish minority activists Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa. The five activists were met with criminal proceedings in line with Belarus’ Penal Code Article 130 paragraph 3 speaking of “deliberate actions aimed at inciting race-, nation-, religion- or other socially-based hostility.”

The Belarusian prosecutor’s office interpreted the actions of the ZPB activists as “rehabilitation of nazism”. The cited Article envisages a penalty of 12 years behind bars for the perpetrator.

On July 2, the Polish MFA reported Ms Biernacka, Ms Tiszkowska and Ms Paniszewa were freed from custody and transported to Poland. The women cannot return to Belarus as they have not been exonerated. Meanwhile, Mr Poczobut and Ms Borys remain in custody, possibly as a result of their refusal to leave Belarus. All five activists were dubbed political prisoners. Poland and the EU have been appealing for their release.