Polish general takes prestigious seat at NATO Allied Transformation Command

General Robert Głąb will take the position of Deputy Chief of Staff for Resource Management at NATO’s Allied Transformation Command in Norfolk, Virginia, the US. He was appointed by the Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

The Allied Command Transformation is one of the two strategic commands of NATO dealing with the transformation of the alliance’s military capabilities to cope with the new geopolitical requirements. In Poland, the Command oversees the Joint Forces Training Centre in the city of Bydgoszcz in the western part of the country..

General Głąb started his professional military service in 1988 in the 3rd National Air Defense Missile Brigade. He gained experience by taking the positions of platoon commander, battery commander, chief of staff in missile and technical squadrons. In 1999, he was appointed commander of the missile squadron. In 2006, he became the chief of staff of the Brigade.

In 2012, he began service in NATO structures as the head of the Training Board (A-7) at the NATO Air Force Component Command in Ramstein, Germany. After returning to Poland in 2015, he continued his service in the Air and Missile Defense Board of the General Command of the Armed Forces. From 2016, he was the Commander of the Warsaw Garrison.