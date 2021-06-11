Stunning ‘first of its kind’ 3D art of Impressionist masters goes on show in Poznań

With close to 60 masterpieces on display, the organisers say the unique exhibition will help viewers ‘rediscover Impressionist painting’.

Press materials

An exhibition of 3D Impressionist and post-Impressionist art has gone on show in the city of Poznań, in what is being billed as a ‘first of its kind’ in Europe.

With close to 60 masterpieces on display, the unique exhibition was brought together by creating two copies of the pictures, one red and the second cyan.

Exhibition goers will be able to see details that cannot be seen with the naked eye.Press materials

When slightly shifted on top of each other and viewed through anaglyph glasses the illusion of the painting being three dimensional is brought alive.

Janusz Sokół, event organizer and curator said: “Thanks to this exhibition, we can rediscover Impressionist painting.

“Thanks to 3D technology, we catch details that we cannot see with the naked eye.”

The 3D recreations were done by creating two copies of the pictures, one in red and the second in cyan.Press materials/{SOURCE_MISSING}

Among the pictures on display are Edouard Manet’s ‘The lemon’, Alfred Sisley’s ‘By the Loing’, van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ and ‘Starry Night over the Rhône’ are both part of the exhibition as is Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’.

According to the exhibition’s press release, viewers “put on the 3D glasses and go on an amazing journey through the world of art.

When viewed through anaglyph glasses the illusion of the painting being three dimensional is brought alive.Press materials

“The light glows with its shine breaking through the treetops until we squint, you can touch sunflowers, and menacing storm clouds stretch over the swaying sea.

“Everything is in constant motion, although sometimes it is a view of still life.

“In the paintings, so well-known to everyone, we discover details of the background or we find elements that we have not paid any attention to so far.”

Press materials

In Gauguin’s ‘Brooding Woman’, a painting of depth where the foreground is dominated by rounded shapes such as the hat in contrast to the background characterised by straight lines, viewers will not only see the powerful contrast in colours and shades but the shapes should become more defined and prominent.Public domain

Renoir’s 1892 ‘Still Life with Carafe’ is lauded among art historians for its juxtaposition of life, the half a lemon, with the floral wallpaper background, which the organisers say will be even more emphatically seen in 3D.

Similarly, Paul Gauguin’s ‘Brooding Woman’, a painting of depth where the foreground is dominated by rounded shapes such as the hat in contrast to the background characterised by straight lines, viewers will not only see the powerful contrast in colours and shades but the shapes should become more defined and prominent.

The exhibition is being billed as a ‘first of its kind’ in Europe.Press materials

Both Impressionism and Post Impressionism originated in France in the 19th Century with the former depicting scenes outside, usually landscapes or a snapshot of life at the time.

Post Impressionism was a reactionary movement led by Cézanne, Gauguin and van Gogh with the focus being on structure and the artists would often work in a studio as opposed to painting outdoors.