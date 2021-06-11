Supermarket staff find 30 mln PLN worth of cocaine in banana delivery

Unofficial reports state that the first carton of drugs was found in a Carrefour store in central Warsaw.

Cocaine worth over PLN 30 million (EUR 6.7 million) has been discovered stashed inside boxes of bananas at stores belonging to the Carrefour supermarket chain in Warsaw.

According to information received by PAP, the boxes of bananas and the cocaine, which was packed in small green packages, were sent to Carrefour outlets in Warsaw from the firm’s main supply warehouse in Rawa Mazowiecka.

The store's management, after being told by staff of "strange green packages" hidden under the fruit, instructed other outlets to check their bananas.

The store’s management, after being told by staff of “strange green packages” hidden under the fruit, instructed other outlets to check their bananas. As a result, drugs were also found in a store in the Mokotow district of the city.

Sylwester Marczak, spokesman for Warsaw’s Police Headquarters (KSP), told PAP that police officers from the anti-drugs department had seized over 160 kilogrammes of cocaine. KSP

“We can confirm that during the afternoon of Thursday, June 10, in one of our stores in Warsaw, employees found suspicious parcels in a fresh shipment of bananas,” Carrefour Polska Press Office told PAP.

“The police were immediately notified, and they quickly secured the goods and initiated an investigation that is currently underway. Our network is cooperating fully with the police in all aspects of this case,” Carrefour said.

“Cocaine has been secured by police officers at several points. Activities are ongoing in the Mazowieckie and Lodzkie provinces,” he said.

“Investigations are currently underway which are operational, so we cannot provide details. The value of the drugs secured exceeds PLN 30 million,” the KSP spokesman said.

According to information received by PAP, on Friday police secured more packages of cocaine hidden in banana boxes.