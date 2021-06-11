Tennis: Świątek and Mattek-Sands cruise into Roland Garros final in doubles

Iga Świątek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the French Open doubles final. The Polish-American duo defeated the Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu and the Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6:3, 6:4.

It will be the first Grand Slam final in doubles for the young Świątek, who specialises in singles. In the previous season, also on the courts of Roland Garros, she reached the semi-final, together with another American player, Nicole Melichar.

Świątek will have an opportunity to win another title in Paris, as in 2020, she took the final victory in the singles competition after defeating Sofia Kenin. This year, she was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Maria Sakkari.

In the title clash on Sunday, the Pole and her American partner, much more successful in doubles, will play against the seeded 2nd Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková from Czech Republic, who defeated another Pole, Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera from the USA 6:1, 6:2 onward to the final. Krejčíková, who has been shining in Paris this year, will also perform in the singles final on Saturday.