Afghanistan seeks to boost cooperation with Poland: Afghan Dep FM

Following a Thursday meeting with Poland’s Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz in Warsaw, deputy FM of Afghanistan Mirwais Nab told Polish Radio that his country looked forward to deepening its hitherto cooperation with Poland.

Egypt may be gateway to African, Arab markets for Polish firms: official

Egypt may become a “gateway” to the African and Arab markets for Polish companies in the coming years, Grzegorz Piechowiak, the deputy Development,…

see more

“I am satisfied that we can meet during the first bilateral political consultations in many years,” Deputy FM Przydacz said, opening talks. The consultations discussed the state of bilateral relations in their political, economic, and development aid dimensions. “Poland has supported Afghanistan for two decades through the deployment of the Polish Military Contingent as well as aid projects, and has provided almost EUR 30 mln to Afghanistan and its inhabitants during this period,” recalled Mr Przydacz.

As part of this assistance, the first round of training for representatives of the Afghan mid-level government administration was organised in 2019. Given the importance of Afghanistan for regional and global security, Poland has a strong interest in stabilising that country, restoring peace there, and fully upholding human rights, including those of women and minorities, stressed Deputy FM Przydacz.

Thursday’s meeting in Warsaw, being the first such encounter after three-decades-long hiatus in Polish-Afghan consultations, came three months ahead of the planned NATO pullout of Polish and the US militaries from Afghanistan.

While the return of the troops would bring an end to their 20-years-long presence in the country, Afghan officials’ presence in Warsaw foretokened the government’s interest in opening a new chapter in both countries’ bilateral relations.

As Afghan Deputy FM Mirwais Nab told Polish Radio, cooperation in the field of security would be of crucial value. This would boil down to the pumping of funds into the local military and police but also tackling illegal migration from Afghanistan. “We understand how this matter is seen by the public eye in Poland and we want to stop illegal migration and human trafficking but also money-laundering,” Mr Nab said.

Regardless of the good intentions of the Kabul government, the West remains concerned that the Taliban would like to overthrow it, as clashes between the rebels and government forces break out ever-more often. Regardless of the situation reaching boiling-point level, Deputy FM Nab felt that the Taliban would not succeed in carrying out an effective coup. “We are ready for peace talks, albeit, should the Taliban opt for war, our forces are ready to protect the country. There is no day that clashes would not occur in our provinces, which is something that tells us the Taliban are bent on war, not peace talks,” Mr Nab said.