Baltic Pipe project is not endangered: PM

“In the long run, the Baltic Pipe project is not endangered,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assessed, referring to the withdrawal of the pipeline’s environmental permit by the Danish Environment and Food Appeals Board. He emphasised that it is an investment important for the energy sovereignty not only of Poland.

Last week, the Danish transmission system operator Energinet announced that the country’s Environment and Food Appeals Board withdrew the environmental permit for the Baltic Pipe pipeline, which is to transfer gas from Norway via Denmark to Poland. The case was referred for reconsideration by this office.

The decision means for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency the need to conduct additional studies necessary to assess whether the investment may destroy or damage breeding sites or resting places of the indicated species of animals.

“I think this investment is not at risk in the long run,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assessed, adding that he hopes that Denmark will quickly complete its analytical work.

“We respect all species of mice and bats of course, but this investment is absolutely critical to Poland’s energy sovereignty and to prevent gas blackmail from Russia,” he stressed.

“We will certainly finish this investment, but I want us to finish it earlier or on time,” the Prime Minister pointed out.