Poland protests against German MP’s statement on Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact

“We strongly protest against similar declarations,” wrote the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in reaction to the speech of AfD MP Alexander Gauland on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, adding that the statement “on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the German attack on the Soviet Union was written in black letters in the history of the German Bundestag.”

It was “an attempt to publicly defend the legitimacy of the pact between Stalin and Hitler, pointing to Poland as a factor destabilising the European order in the interwar period. We strongly protest against similar declarations, and we treat the fact that they are made in the seat of our close ally’s parliament as a particularly disturbing phenomenon,” the Ministry stated.

The conclusion of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact by the Soviet Union ruled by Stalin in 1939 and Nazi Germany was the right decision from the point of view of political realism, the leader of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AFD), Alexander Gauland, said in the German parliament on Wednesday during the debate on 80th anniversary of the German invasion of the USSR (June 22, 1941).

According to Gauland, Stalin had no other option than a “devilish pact” with Hitler in 1939, and the conclusion of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was “a politically realistic and right decision” because “for his own survival, the consequences of which were, however, terrible for Poland.” According to the leader of the AfD faction, the Soviet leader “bought himself” time to better prepare to repel the German attack.

Gauland also suggested that Poland was to blame for Stalin’s agreement with Hitler because “it did not want to tolerate Soviet troops on its territory,” which made an agreement between Russia and the West impossible.

Such thinking “fits perfectly into the historical narrative of Vladimir Putin and is not only morally repugnant but also simply wrong, also from the point of view of political realism, to which Mr Gauland refers so willingly,” wrote the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.