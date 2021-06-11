PM invites MEPs to Poland to see its social policy success

The Polish prime minister has invited MEPs to visit Poland to see for themselves the apparent success of the government’s social policy and poverty reduction campaign.

The invitation came after the European Parliament (EP) voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission over what parliamentarians consider its failure to uphold the rule of law.

MEPs voted in favour of a resolution to take the EU executive arm to the European Court of Justice for delays in applying a new regulation – which came into force on Jan. 1 – making EU governments’ access to funds conditional on their respect for the rule of law and democratic norms.

Poland has been accused by the EU of undermining the rule of law but has faced little, or nothing, in the way of sanctions.

“Let me invite all MEPs to visit Poland, to come here together with their Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party colleagues as guides, who can tell them what has been going on in Poland,” Morawiecki told reporters in Szczecin, north-western Poland, on Friday.

“Let me invite them to Poland. And let them not be guided by opinions expressed by commentators and journalists. Let them come and see what has happened with the social policy, with the reduction of poverty and with the almost complete eradication of extreme poverty,” he went on to say.