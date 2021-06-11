Poland reports 341 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 68

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 341 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 84 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 382 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,359 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 2,553 recorded the day prior, including 350 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,450 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 56,809 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,647,688 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 23,628,450 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 9,204,705 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.