EU’s future shape is being decided now: ruling party MEP

According to Zdzisław Krasnodębski, MEP of the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, the shape of the European Union is now being decided. The politician referred to the appeal of the head of German diplomacy Heiko Maas to abandon the EU veto and the latest resolution criticising the European Commission for procedures regarding the rule of law.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed recently that the European Union would not be a cohesive whole if individual states “paralysed” its foreign policy, thus referring to the need to abandon the EU’s veto system.

“There is a struggle between European institutions for power over the weaker EU countries, but also over the other Member States,” Mr Krasnodębski assessed.

Speaking about the resolution on the conditionality mechanism, in which MEPs criticised the European Commission for not launching the procedure envisaged in the conditionality decree amid “the most obvious cases of violating the rule of law in the EU,” he stated that it was an expression of a conflict between institutions within the European Union.

“We are entering a fundamental phase of the struggle for the shape of the EU,” he assessed, adding that the question is whether it will be a union of sovereign states or a federal organisation.