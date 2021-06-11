Low infection rate let Poland better investigate Indian variant – health min

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Indian mutation of the coronavirus, or the Delta variant, came to Poland at a time when the number of infections was low, giving the country an opportunity to carry out thorough epidemic investigations, the health minister has said.

Speaking to Polish public television TVP Info on Friday, Adam Niedzielski said that Poland had “a few considerably serious pockets of infection” caused by people returning from India.

“They were the size of 50-60 people and we’ve managed to contain them,” Niedzielski said.

“On the one hand, we’re focusing on verifying the mutation we’re dealing with and on the other hand every pocket of infection, and every infection caused by these mutations is very thoroughly studied by the epidemic services,” the minister explained.

Niedzielski put the number of current Delta infections in Poland at several dozen.