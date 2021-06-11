Pole to lead Trans-European Railway project

Małgorzata Kopczyńska, a representative of the Polish railway infrastructure operator PKP Polish Railway Lines, was unanimously selected as the Trans-European Railway (TER) project manager. The project is being carried out by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

Małgorzata Kopczyńska, a representative of PKP Polish Railway Lines…

was unanimously selected as the Trans-European Railway (TER) project manager

The intergovernmental project was created in 1990 to improve the quality of rail transport in Central Europe and…

One of the project’s aims is to identify the bottlenecks and missing links in the European transport network