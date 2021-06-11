Some 60 pct of Poles have acquired Covid-19 immunity – health min

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish health minister has estimated that about 60 percent of the Polish population has already acquired immunity against Covid-19.

The immune group consists of those who have recovered from the virus and vaccinated people, Adam Niedzielski told Polish public television TVP Info on Friday.

“We need to take into account both elements: the vaccination process and recoveries,” the minister said. “Both these elements cause the creation of anti-bodies and we have been monitoring how many people in researched populations have those anti-bodies.”

Niedzielski went on to say that the anti-body criterion is a conservative one as “not only having anti-bodies may mean we are immune.”

“Under this criterion, about 60 percent of people are now immune,” Niedzielski said, adding that Polish society is close to the estimated herd immunity threshold of 70 to 80 percent.