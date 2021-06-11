COVID-19: 341 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 341 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,877,007 including 154,804 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 155,125 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 68 new fatalities, of which 19 were due to COVID-19 alone and 49 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,515.

According to the ministry, 56,809 people are quarantined and 2,647,688 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,804 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 23,628,450 people have been vaccinated, including 15,168,747 with the first dose and 9,204,705 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 350 out of 1,450 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 175,639,577 coronavirus cases, 3,789,362 deaths and 159,192,642 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,275,783, India has the second most with 29,274,823 cases and Brazil third with 17,215,159.