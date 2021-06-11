Meth lab shut down by Polish services

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBŚP) shut down the methamphetamine laboratory in Zgorzelec, south-western Poland. The manufactory was hidden in a special room accessible by a hole in the dog kennel. Eight people were detained during the operation.

For several months, investigators from the Lower Silesian Branch of the Department for Organised Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław and the Poznań CBŚP board have been working on a gang that dealt with drug smuggling on a very large scale across Europe.

A few days ago, the officers cracked down on the part of the gang involved in the production and distribution of methamphetamine. The policemen entered several places in and around Zgorzelec. As a result of the operation of the services, eight people, including two “cooks” were detained and some weapons such as knives, telescopic batons and a pistol, as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine, were secured.

Five suspects were arrested. For the remaining ones, the prosecutor applied property guarantees and police supervision, combined with a ban on contact with specific persons.

The first attack on the criminal organisation took place in March, when 17 people, including a well-known lawyer, were detained as a result of actions carried out in Wrocław, Legnica, Zgorzelec and nearby towns.