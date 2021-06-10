US changed its position on Nord Stream 2, Polish FM awaiting explanation

“Me and other ministers from our part of Europe learned about the change in the US position on Nord Stream 2 from the media. It is difficult to perceive it as an exemplary model of cooperation, we are waiting for American explanations,” Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau said during his Thursday visit in Riga.

During his one-day visit to Latvia, the head of Polish diplomacy met with the president Egils Levits and the speaker of the Latvian parliament, Inara Murnieka. Later on Zbigniew Rau attended bilateral talks with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevicz.

The talks concerned bilateral relations and the military and energy security in the region, including Nord Stream 2.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasised that the decision of the American administration to refrain from imposing sanctions on companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 cannot be understood or supported by the Polish side. He noted that Nord Stream 2 divides the EU and NATO, and that the security of the region, including Ukraine and Poland, is at stake.

“When we established diplomatic relations with the present American administration, and I personally met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the American side confirmed that nothing regarding us would happen without our knowledge, that all decisions would be consulted,” Minister Rau said.

The Foreign Minister assessed that it was surprising that politicians from other parts of Europe were consulted by the American administration in the context of the security of the eastern flank.