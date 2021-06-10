Metadata indicates Russian-speakers were behind hack: Official

“The syntax and language of the entries, as well as the metadata from the published files indicate that these materials could have been prepared and processed by Russian-speaking people,” Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister (KPRM) said, during an interview on Polish public television station TVP Info.

On Tuesday, the private social media account of the wife of the head of the Prime Minister’s office, Minister Michał Dworczyk was hacked. A post made by the hacker alleged that the Minister’s email box had been accessed and there had been theft of data.

The head of KPRM announced on Twitter that the relevant state services had been informed about the hacking of his and his wife’s e-mailbox, as well as their social media accounts.

“There was a cyber attack. My wife’s social media was hacked as well as both of our email boxes. As a result, false information appeared on social media,” Michał Dworczyk said during the TVP Info program.

“I would like to emphasise that there was no classified, proprietary, secret or top secret information in the hacked mailbox. I would also like to inform you that the statement that was published on social media via my wife’s account was fabricated and contains false content,” he stressed.

“At the moment the relevant services are investigating the matter and I am waiting for their assessment,” the head of KPRM concluded.