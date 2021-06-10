Top EU general visits Poland to discuss security, int’l military involvement

General Claudio Graziano, the chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union, is on a two-day visit to Poland at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Rajmund Andrzejczak.

The main topics of the talks with the participation of General Graziano were the Common Security and Defence Policy, military involvement in international missions and the perception of threats to European and global security.

General Graziano started his visit to Poland with staff talks; at the Military Art Academy, he gave a lecture on the prospects of EU security, which was followed by a meeting with Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. Later, the general laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On Friday, the general is set to hold talks with the head of the National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch, and the Minister for EU Affairs at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Konrad Szymański.

The European Union Military Committee, established by the EU Council in 2001, is the highest military body of the Council. It consists of the chiefs of defence – usually the chiefs of general staffs – of the member states, which also have their permanent representatives.