COVID-19: Poland loosens some restrictions

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced that some of the binding coronavirus restrictions will be eased from June 13, whilst some modifications will be introduced for summer holidays as of June 26.

From June 13, fifty percent of seats available in churches will be accessible to the faithful.

Sports events and concerts will be allowed 50 percent capacity attendances from June 26, while trade fairs and conferences will be permitted one attendee per 10 square metres.

As of June 26, hotels, restaurants and cafes will be able to offer their customers up to 75 percent of their seating. Furthermore, eating and drinking inside cultural venues such as cinemas and theatres will be permitted, while nightclubs will be able to accept up to 150 people.

According to the authorities, vaccinated people will not be counted in the limitation pertaining to the aforementioned restrictions.

During the press conference devoted to easing the restrictions during the holidays, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that currently the greatest threat in relation to the pandemic are new mutations of the coronavirus.