EP adopts resolution on EU funds’ conditionality mechanism

A resolution on the EU funds’ conditionality mechanism was adopted on Thursday by the votes of the factions that authored the document: the European People’s Party (EPP), Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Renew Europe (CoE), the Greens and the Left.

In turn, the members of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group and the right-wing group Identity and Democracy (ID) voted against the resolution. A total of 506 deputies voted for, 150 were against while 28 abstained.

Among Polish MEPs, politicians from the opposition blocs PO, SLD and Spring voted in favor of the resolution. MEPs from the ruling party PiS were against.

The resolutions of the EP are in fact the opinion of this institution on a specific subject and are not legally binding documents.

In the resolution, MEPs expressed their concern over the worsening rule of law situation in some member states, which they believe poses “a serious threat to the fair, lawful and impartial distribution of EU funds.”

Heated debate in the European Parliament

During Wednesday’s debate on the resolution on the conditionality mechanism, MEPs presented extremely different views on the matter.

“The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has to decide whether her Commission fights for the rule of law or is on the side of (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban and the Polish government,” said Liberal MEP Moritz Koerner.

On behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), Polish MEP Ryszard Legutko stated that it is not the Member States, but the EU institutions that have a problem with the rule of law in the given states.

Gilles Lebreton from the right-wing faction of Identity and Democracy (ID) stated that in the ongoing debate, two countries are “stigmatised” in an outlandish manner: Hungary and Poland. He warned that “the European Union will not survive if it continues to violate the sovereignty, national identity and constitutional and cultural traditions of its member states.”