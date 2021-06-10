Skydiver gets yellow card after parachuting onto football pitch during match

After blowing his whistle to stop the game, the referee is seen striding towards the man and giving him a yellow card for entering the field of play without permission.

This is the extraordinary moment a parachutist disrupted a game of football after landing on the pitch – and then getting a yellow card.

Wearing a black and green wingsuit, the unnamed skydiver stunned players as he swooped onto the pitch in Elbląg during the fourth tier match between ZKS Olympia’s reserve team and GKS Pisa Barczewo.

The skydiver, who was part of a crew of five divers from the PL Strefa Baltic Zone jump school, had apparently been heading to another landing zone when his parachute ropes became twisted, sending him off course.

Dramatic footage from the man’s Go Pro camera, which has since been deleted from social media, shows he is the third diver out of the aircraft, having been preceded by a jumper in a black, blue and red suit, followed by another in what appears to be an all black suit.

Two more jumpers follow him out and all are wearing wingsuits. The other four appear to be flying, or gliding, together in formation with the football pitch diver already separated from the rest of the group.

As the rest of the group descend in formation he is left behind.

As he deploys his parachute the lines become tangled and twisted together. He then cuts the chute loose and deploys his reserve chute before yelling out to warn the players as he approaches the football pitch.

Video of the landing has now gone viral, with some viewers joking that he should have been given a red card.

Posting on Reddit, one man commented: “Good to see diving finally being booked.”

Another wrote: “Finally someone outjumped Ronaldo.”

Yet another said: “Imagine if he did it again and got sent off.”

After play was allowed to restart, ZKS which had been leading by 6-1, managed to finish 6-3.