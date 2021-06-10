Poland, Slovakia against Russian neo-imperialism says PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland and Slovakia will stand up to Russia’s “neo-imperial policy”, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday after talks with visiting Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger.

Morawiecki said both countries were a part of Nato’s eastern security network, and as such considered it of primary importance to curb Russian expansionism.

“As two countries on the eastern Nato flank, Poland and Slovakia are responsible for security policy,” said the Polish prime minister. “It is very important to halt the neo-imperialistic policy we see in the east.”

Morawiecki said his talks with Heger also covered reforms of the international VAT system and combatting tax havens. The two also discussed the situation in Ukraine and Belarus and Russia’s conduct towards both countries.