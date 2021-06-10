We want to stop the neo-imperial policy from the east: PM

“Poland and Slovakia, as two countries on NATO’s eastern flank, are making their security policies coherent. It is very important to stop the neo-imperial policy we see on the east,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday at a press conference following a meeting with the head of the Slovak government Eduard Heger.

PM Morawiecki said that one of the topics discussed during the talks with his Slovakian Counterpart was the issue of sealing VAT gaps at the international level.

“We in Poland have achieved great success in sealing [the VAT gap], hence we have money for social policy, the fight against COVID-19 and infrastructure investments. But today we see that VAT mafias and tax criminals are creating cross-border systems. This is why automatic data exchange [between countries] is so important,” he stressed.

The Prime Ministers also touched upon the issues of eastern affairs.

“We were very clear in our assessment of what was happening in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia’s policy towards these countries, as well as towards our countries,” he said, adding that “we, as two countries on NATO’s eastern flank, are making our security policies more coherent.”

“It is very important that this neo-imperial policy we see on the east is stopped,” the Prime Minister stressed.

He also pointed out that he and his Slovakian counterpart have “virtually identical views” on all topics discussed, such as politics, the economy and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Polish-Slovak relations are excellent in many areas,” the Polish PM stressed.

“We already have the fight against the pandemic behind us. It was a very difficult time, which physically separated us, so it is very important that we catch up with all these backlogs and strengthen our mutual relations, which I think have great potential,” the Prime Minister of Slovakia pointed out.

He thanked Mateusz Morawiecki for signs of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled that Poland is Slovakia’s third most important trade partner.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also revealed that he spoke with Mr Heger about the match between the Polish and Slovak national teams at UEFA EURO 2020, which will take place on Monday, June 14.

He emphasised that “he wished the Polish team a victory,” and “his rivals progress from the group stage.”