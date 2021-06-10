Kraków gaining on Warsaw as IT hotspot

Published by Kraków consulting firm MOTIFE and ASPIRE, a representative body of 160 multinational companies, the Kraków IT Market Report 2021 is the most comprehensive report ever published about Kraków technology ecosystem.

Kraków’s IT sector is gaining in popularity for both domestic and multinational companies as a result of its large talent pool and established IT ecosystem, says a new report.

Published by Kraków consulting firm MOTIFE and ASPIRE, a representative body of 160 multinational companies, the Kraków IT Market Report 2021 is the most comprehensive report ever published about Kraków technology ecosystem.

Divided into four sections, ‘Tech Ecosystem’, ‘Hiring’, ‘Cost of Doing Business’ and ‘2020 in Review’, the report contains data about the existing state of the market such as a list of the largest IT companies in the city, an overview of the start-up landscape and top players, average salaries and practical information for companies looking to set up in the city.

Aimed at both new and existing tech players, the 88 page report also features insights from 15 tech experts from various institutions including representatives of CISCO, Cushman and Wakefield, Kraków Technology Park, OANDA and ASPIRE.

According to the report, Kraków has become a key location for global companies who are attracted by the existing ‘robust’ tech ecosystem and the large talent pool of close to 50,000 IT specialists.

Andrew Hallam, General Secretary at ASPIRE said: “ This report shows what makes Kraków a global player in IT. Exceptionally in Kraków, the market is driven by multinational companies.

“These companies employ upwards of 100, 000 people in business services and technology centres across the city.

Nicolas Cormier, Marketing Lead at MOTIFE told TFN: “Though Warsaw’s IT market is larger, it is more saturated so it is easier for foreign companies to find and recruit talent in Kraków and salaries are also very competitive, which is attractive to overseas companies. Motife/Facebook

“This scale creates its own momentum. It has given rise to a fast-evolving, dynamically developing ecosystem and acts as a magnet for talent and innovation.”

Michał Piątkowski, Founder & CEO at MOTIFE said: “The Krakow IT Market is expanding by more than 10 percent each year. Working everyday with large corporations and small start-ups in Kraków, we felt like there is a need for a comprehensive source of information about Kraków’s IT market which could serve both existing ecosystem members and the new-comers.”

Other key findings of the report include that although the IT market in Kraków is diverse in terms of industries, there are a higher concentration of Fintech, Enterprise applications and Network systems and that the 10 new IT players who established their presence in Kraków in 2020, the majority were from the Fintech sector.

Though Kraków’s IT market is not the largest in Poland, with Warsaw taking the lead, Kraków takes second place, coming second to Warsaw in the numbers of IT graduates in Poland each year and also second in the number of IT job ads.

“This report first came about because we noticed a demand, companies were asking us the same questions so we felt there was a need for a report like this to show the state of the IT market in Kraków.”