Masks should still be worn indoors – health min

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish health minister has recommended that rules requiring the wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces should be maintained.

Commenting on the rules in an interview for the private radio broadcaster RMF FM on Thursday, Adam Niedzieski said “the standard should be maintained.”

Poles have to wear masks indoors in public spaces as well as on public transport, but the requirement has been lifted for all open-air spaces.

Niedzielski also said the Polish regulations are “very liberal.”

“Perhaps from our personal point of view it seems uncomfortable to have to wear masks in enclosed public spaces, but please believe me that in Europe (…) for example in Portugal in Spain, the rules also cover outdoor spaces,” he said.