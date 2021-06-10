Poland reports 382 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 84

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 382 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 84 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 428 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,553 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 2,742 recorded the day prior, including 364 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,502 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 57,127 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,647,095 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 23,240,142 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8,930,085 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.