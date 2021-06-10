COVID-19: 382 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 382 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,876,667 including 155,125 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 155,279 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 84 new fatalities, of which 22 were due to COVID-19 alone and 62 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,447.

According to the ministry, 57,127 people are quarantined and 2,647,095 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,125 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 23,240,142 people have been vaccinated, including 15,048,382 with the first dose and 8,930,085 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 364 out of 1,502 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 175,193,829 coronavirus cases, 3,777,496 deaths and 158,717,136 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,264,727, India has the second most with 29,183,121 cases and Brazil third with 17,125,357.