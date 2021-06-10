Man held on charges of espionage for Russia

Mateusz Marek/PAP

A Polish national has been arrested on charges of spying for Russia, PAP learnt on Thursday.

The man, known only as Janusz N. for legal reasons, was arrested by officers of Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) on May 31 and is currently awaiting trial in prison.

The suspect, who has denied the charges, faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Janusz N’s espionage work was aimed at weakening Poland’s international standing through disinformation and false propaganda.

To do this he sought to develop ties with politicians, including MEPs, in Poland and in other EU and non-EU countries.

Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesperson for Poland’s special service coordinator, told PAP that the suspect’s operations were directly controlled by Russian intelligence officers.