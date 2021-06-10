Battery recycling could become Poland’s new speciality: daily

According to the “Puls Biznesu” daily, Poland is already a significant producer of batteries for electric cars and also has a chance to become an essential place for their disposal.

The daily wrote that thanks to the LG Energy Solution factory, located in Biskupice Podgórne, south-western Poland, the country is a large producer of lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, and in November 2020, it delivered more of them to Germany than China and Korea combined. It was pointed out that LG Energy Solution is also expanding its plant and is planning to achieve a capacity of 100 GWh.

As the daily emphasised, it is estimated that battery production in Europe could increase tenfold by 2029, so the number of used batteries will continue to increase.

“Under current regulations, 100 pct of lithium-ion batteries, both automotive and industrial, must be recycled,” the “Puls Biznesu” pointed out.

Michał Zygmunt, deputy head of Elemental Holding, a company investing in entities involved in urban mining and recycling, pointed out that there is currently no company in Poland that provides industrial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling and that the firm he leads is currently building the country’s first lithium-ion battery recycling line.

According to ”Puls Biznesu,” Elemental Holding took part in the EU’s IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) competition and won EUR 73 mln in a grant for a project worth EUR 100 mln.

The company’s industrial-scale battery recycling plant is to be launched in 2023.