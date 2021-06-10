Man accused of Russian espionage detained

The Masovian branches of the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Internal Security Agency revealed that Janusz N., suspected of espionage for Russia, was apprehended on May 31. Years ago, the man was associated with the Change Party, considered inspired by the Kremlin services. He was also one of the associates of Mateusz Piskorski, who in 2018 was accused of spying for Russia and China.

So far, it has been established that the arrest of Janusz N. is directly related to the capture at the beginning of May this year, 43-year-old Marek K., who was then charged with “participation in the activities of foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland.”br>

During the searches of the apartment and the premises of companies associated with Janusz N., money worth over PLN 300,000 (EUR 67,000) and a large number of data carriers were seized.

“Janusz N., on behalf of people working for Russian intelligence, tried to establish contact with Polish and foreign politicians, including those working in the European Parliament,” the National Prosecutor’s Office pointed out, adding that “the suspect carried out activities… which were part of Russian propaganda and disinformation operations undertaken in order to weaken the position of the Republic of Poland in the EU and in the international arena.”

