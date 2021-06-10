Irena Szewińska named athlete of the century

The winner of seven Olympic medals in athletics, Irena Szewińska, was recognised in the plebiscite of “Przegląd Sportowy” sports newspaper and Onet news website as the best Polish athlete in the years 1921-2021.

Irena Szewińska named all-time best female athlete by renowned magazine

see more

Szewińska, who won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the Olympics, was also awarded the title of the Summer Olympian of the Century.

The plebiscite in seven categories was resolved on Wednesday at the editorial office of “PS” in Warsaw during the Gala on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the newspaper.

Internet users and readers through a special website and coupons in “Przegląd Sportowy” selected the winner in each category from a list of 20 candidates proposed on April 24 by the jury, which included, among others, leading Polish sports journalists, representatives of the world of sport and famous sports fans.

Irena Szewińska, who died on June 29, 2018, as the only Polish representative in history was recognised as the best sportswoman in the world in 1974. In the same year, she was awarded the title of the best athlete in the world. She was the first in history to run 400 meters in less than 50 seconds (in 1974, she achieved the result of 49.9 seconds).

She is the only person in the history of athletics with world records in so many short runs (60 m, 100 m, 200 m 400 m, 440 yards and in the 4×100 m relay race).

Four times she took first place in the “PS” plebiscite for the ten best Polish athletes. As the first among athletes, she was awarded the highest state decoration in 2016 – the Order of the White Eagle.

The first issue of the “Przegląd Sportowy”, which is now celebrating its 100th anniversary of establishment, was published in Krakow on May 21, 1921.





Plebiscite winners:







The Athlete of the Century- Irena Szewińska



The Event of the Century – the 2014 men’s Volleyball World Championship



The Team of the Century – Men’s National Volleyball, World Champions from 2014 and 2018



The Coach of the Century – Kazimierz Górski



Summer Olympian of the Century – Irena Szewińska



Winter Olympian of the Century – Kamil Stoch



The Footballer of the Century – Robert Lewandowski

