Volleyball: Poland swift victory against Bulgaria in Nations League

Poland won against Bulgaria without losing a set in a match of the Volleyball Nations League.

The Polish National Team showed their opponents that they were undefeatable, when they won the first set 25:19 and the second, with an even larger advantage of 25:15.

In the third set, the Bulgarian team put up a fight at the end of the third set, catching up from 24:9. However, they did not even stand a chance as Poland led the game, winning with a hefty predominance of 25:12.

In the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) matches so far, Polish volleyball players have won six times. They also won 3:0 against Italy, 3:1 against Serbia, 3:0 against Australia, 3:0, against the US, 3:1 against Russia. They lost only to Slovenia (1:3).

This score gives Poland the lead so far in the Volleyball Nations League. On Thursday, Poland will face the Netherlands.

The VNL 2021 games are taking place in Rimini, Italy, from May 28-June 27.

In 2019, Poland came in third in Volleyball Nations League.

Poland’s Squad – Bednorz, Drzyzga, Fornal, Huber, Kaczmarek, Kłos, Kochanowski, Leon, Łomacz, Muzaj, Nowakowski, Śliwka, Wojtaszek, Zatorski

Bulgarian Squad – Asparuhov, Atanasov, Chavdarov, Ivanov, Ivanov, Kartev, Karyagin, Kolev, Lyutskanov, Parapunov, Petrov, Seganov, Stankov