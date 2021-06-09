EC backs Czechs in Turów mine dispute

The open-cast mine is located close to Poland's border with the Czech Republic and Germany.

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

The European Commission has announced that it will support the Czech Republic in a case against Poland over the operations of the Turów lignite mine close to the Czech border.

European Commission spokesperson Vivian Loonela told PAP on Wednesday that the Commission had decided to appear before the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) to support the Czech Republic’s demands for the mine’s closure on the grounds that its activities pollute the area’s groundwater.

On May 21, the CJEU ruled that Poland should immediately cease mining at the state-owned pit.

Poland has declined to halt operations, calling the decision “disproportionate” and a threat to the stability of the country’s energy system.

The open-cast mine is located close to Poland’s border with the Czech Republic and Germany.