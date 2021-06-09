US to scrutinise NS2-involved entities despite lifting sanctions

The US will continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and scrutinise the entities involved in the project with regard to the possible sanctions, a spokesman for the US Department of State told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday.

He added that while the US “is unable to speculate on the timing of completion of construction and commissioning of the pipeline,” each company participating in the project is still exposed to potential restrictions.

“We will also continue our diplomatic talks with Ukraine and frontline Central and Eastern European countries with regard to the pipeline and wider energy security,” the spokesman added.

Washington’s decision to withdraw from its sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was received with great dissatisfaction by both the Polish and Ukrainian authorities, as well as a large number of congressmen from both parties.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the US Senate that while the construction of the pipeline is practically complete and the US could not prevent it, “there is a difference between physically completing the pipeline and launching its operativity.” He added – without adding any details – that the US is working on the latter aspect.

Mr Blinken defended the decision to withdraw from the sanctions on the AG company and its German boss, and privately a longtime associate of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Matthias Warning. As he explained, further sanctions would not block the construction of the gas pipeline, but could “poison” the relations between the US and Germany and discourage Berlin from taking actions to minimise the risks associated with Nord Stream 2.

According to the US Secretary of State, the main point is that the gas pipeline should not be used by Russia for gas blackmail against Ukraine. At the same time Mr Blinken pointed out that, if need be, these sanctions could be reintroduced at any time.