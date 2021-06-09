PM praises Poland’s pandemic response in Newsweek interview

The prime minister said that the government’s New Polish Deal, a flagship project designed to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy, was based on Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal from the 1930s.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has lauded his government’s response to the Covid pandemic saying it has helped Poland record the lowest unemployment rate in the EU.

In an interview for Newsweek magazine, Morawiecki said that the relative success of the Polish economy during the pandemic was due to the “very brave usage of” financial tools to protect the economy.

“We have preserved jobs,” he said. “We have the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union right now. And we have helped companies get through the most difficult times in 2020. And now they have preserved their market share, they have preserved their capacity to expand, capacity to export and we see a very strong recovery right now.”

“But we are concentrating now on the third decade of the 21st century, and trying to catch up with Western Europe in terms of standards of living—and also leapfrogging them, in many instances,” he said. “My aspiration is to do this, in particular, in the area of the newest technology where the race is kind of on a more equal footing vis-a-vis the older and more mature industries.”

He added that one of the means to this end is seeking new export markets for Polish companies, arguing that “in Poland, there are many small- to mid-sized companies that even today are too big for just Polish activity, but they are still too small to compete with the biggest players in their industries in the globalized commercial world.”