Real economic activity must be excluded from global CIT rate: Polish Fin Min

Poland will not support the plan to introduce a global minimum level of corporate tax, unless there is a clause excluding the important economic activities conducted in the country, Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński told British “Financial Times” daily.

“The G7 should not dictate to us what tax rate we have in our country,” Mr Kościński said in an interview with “FT.” He explained that a lower tax rate is an important way of catching up with more developed economies by attracting innovation from abroad. The minister stressed, however, that Poland, with the basic rate of corporate income tax at 19 percent, does not want to lure companies to the country in order to minimise their tax burden.

Mr Kościński said any global agreement must distinguish between profit sharing and “vital economic activity.”







“We do not support the idea of ​​a minimum tax on income that companies obtain in Poland from doing business in Poland,” he emphasised. A global deal, he added, would have to contain “a significant exclusion for domestic economic activities. Will it happen? The devil is in the details. Some G7 countries can fight it,” the Polish minister added.

Hungary, where the CIT rate is 9 percent, is also against the agreement reached on Saturday by the G7 finance ministers. In the statement from the Hungarian Ministry of Finance quoted by Financial Times, it was stated that countries “should have the right to make sovereign decisions” on the taxation “of significant economic activities performed on their territory, taking into account the level of economic development and other relevant factors.”

“Therefore, the government does not support tax increases for companies with significant economic activity,” the statement reads.

As “FT” wrote, the position taken by Poland and Hungary suggests that inside the EU, resistance to the deal may extend far beyond Ireland and other places preferred by multinational companies wishing to minimisze their tax burden. One of them is Cyprus, where Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides said that the country would show “a constructive spirit if a level playing field is ensured and the position of the smaller member states should be taken seriously.”

The daily recalls that the OECD’s original 2020 global tax deal plan proposed an exemption for essential economic activities such as plants or buildings – as a result, the minimum tax would apply to profits made by subsidiaries of multinational companies. The US proposals, which paved the way for a provisional agreement between G7 finance ministers on Saturday, did not, however, include an exemption, significantly widening its scope. According to the proposal, the global minimum corporate tax rate would be 15 percent.