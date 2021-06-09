Iga Świątek out of French Open

It was the first time Świątek (R) and Sakkari, frequent training partners in the past, had played each other in a competitive game.

Iga Świątek, the reigning French Open champion, is out of this year’s tournament after losing her quarterfinal to Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Eighth-seed Świątek, who became the first Pole to win a Grand Slam singles title with her 2020 victory, lost 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

The defeat ended Świątek’s 11-match run of French Open wins, during which she did not even lose a set.

