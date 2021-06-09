Polish D-Day Story to be told in two-day event in UK

307 Squadron Project

Polish-British organization the 307 Squadron Project will be holding a two-day event entitled ‘The Polish D-Day Story’ on June 19th at the D-Day museum in Portsmouth, UK.

The event, which explains the importance of Poland’s contribution to the Normandy Campaign, will include an exhibition in both English and Polish detailing the Polish D-Day Story, archive video material plus information on 307 Squadron.

Starting at 11am, the event will be attended by dignitaries including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Frank Jonas BEM, Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Mrs Joy Maddox JP, Vice Consul Radosław Gromski (Polish Embassy) and the Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE.

‘The Polish D-Day Story’ is open from 11.00am – 3.30pm on Saturday 19th June, and from 11:00am – 3.00pm on Sunday 20th June.

More information can be found on the museum’s website: https://theddaystory.com/covid-19-faqs/?fbclid=IwAR1rxsWJXdSZXf5TY3t46oiD6bmtd-wSDA8qgFN0N8F-T4dSzqg1_Wp658g