Major EP groups call for sanctions against Belarus

An appeal to EU countries for severe economic sanctions against the Belarusian regime and condemnation of repression against its citizens, including Poles living in Belarus, were included in the draft resolution prepared in the European Parliament, in response to the arrest of the opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich by the country’s authorities.

The document will go to a vote on Thursday at the plenary session in Strasbourg.

MEPs called the hijacking of the plane with the Belarusian oppositionist on board a barbaric act. They demanded an international investigation that “should also examine Russia’s possible role in the terrorist activities committed by the Belarusian regime.”

The document also condemns the repression used by the Belarusian regime against the Polish minority in Belarus.

Calling for severe sanctions, MEPs wrote about the need to refuse any financial support to the Belarusian regime and suspend all investments in infrastructure projects in the country.

MEPs believe that European financial institutions should not buy bonds issued by the Belarusian government, and that EU entrepreneurs should not engage in new investments in the regime-ruled country. MEPs demanded sanctions against public and private companies controlled by or closely associated with the Belarusian authorities.

They also called for sectoral sanctions targeting the oil and petroleum products, potassium salts, steel and wood processing industries. They also called for a temporary suspension of Belarus from the international SWIFT system of financial settlements.