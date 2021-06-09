President thanks Anti-Corruption Bureau on its establishment anniversary

“I would like to thank the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) for building a decent, honest state, this is the great role of the service,” President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of establishment of the CBA.

During the ceremony at the Belweder Palace (historic headquarters of Polish presidents), the president emphasised that the CBA is “a service that is young, but already with a lot of merit to the Polish state,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

The president underlined that the CBA serves to build the strength and cohesion of the state. He said that it is a joy and honor for him as the head of state that the CBA banner presentation was held at the Belweder Palace and that he remembers the day the service was established well.

“It was extremely memorable for me, because as a man who had not yet taken an active part in politics in the full sense of the word, I was observing the process of adopting this law (the CBA bill of June 9, 2006). I breathed this air full of efforts to make Poland an upright country,” the president said. He added that this process was supported, among others, by Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński and his associates.

During the ceremony, the guests, including the president and the prime minister, hammered the honor nails into the CBA banner. Andrzej Duda also presented state awards to the CBA officers for many years of service.