Germany is Poland’s leading economic partner: PM

“Germany is Poland’s leading economic partner. Poland is the fourth largest exporter to Germany,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday during a videoconference with representatives of German business.

The head of the Polish government emphasised the great role of both German enterprises in Poland and Polish enterprises in Germany. He expressed the belief that business cooperation between the two countries will develop even further in the near future.

Mr Morawiecki also pointed out that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis caused, it was possible to maintain a stable trade exchange between the two countries.

“The Federal Republic of Germany is Poland’s leading economic partner and is the undisputed number one trade partnership,” the Prime Minister stressed.

“Over the past 30 years, the Polish economy has changed significantly, and its development was also driven by German companies that invested directly in Poland,” he said, pointing out that German investments in Poland in 2019 amounted to nearly EUR 40 billion, and currently around 6,000 German companies operate on the Polish market.

According to PM Morawiecki, the most important elements concerning the development of business relations between Poland and Germany include a qualified workforce, infrastructure and investment incentives.

“I hope that the combination of these three elements will be a truly good foundation for German entrepreneurs to invest in the future here,” he emphasised.