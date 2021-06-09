Germany is Poland’s leading economic partner, Polish PM says

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lauded the economic cooperation between Poland and Germany during a Wednesday video conference with representatives of German business.

“The Federal Republic of Germany is the leading economic partner of Poland and the undisputed number one when it comes to trade partnership,” Morawiecki said.

He added that Poland is currently the fourth largest exporter for Germany. “This year we are fighting for the podium,” he added.

According to the press release by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, Poland’s exports to Germany increased by 50.1 percent year on year in April and amounted to EUR 5.37 billion.

“Over the past 30 years, the Polish economy has changed significantly, and its development has been also driven by German companies that invested directly in Poland,” Morawiecki said.

German investments in Poland in 2019 amounted to nearly EUR 40 billion, and currently around EUR 6,000 German companies operate on the Polish market, he added.

He also pointed out that despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, it was possible to maintain stable trade exchange between the two countries.

According to Morawiecki, the most important elements concerning the development of business relations between Poland and Germany include a qualified workforce, infrastructure and investment incentives.

“I hope that the combination of these three elements will be a truly good foundation for German entrepreneurs to invest in the future here,” Morawiecki said.