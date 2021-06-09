More than 140,000 adolescents enrolled for the COVID-19 vaccination: HM

“Over 140,000 adolescents 12-15 years old were enrolled for the COVID-19 vaccination in the first two days,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said in an interview with the Polish public broadcaster TVP.

The minister added that “during these two days, nearly 20,000 vaccinations were performed”.

“It turns out that the public interest and the awareness of how to build population immunity, how to esure own safety during the holidays, is huge among Poles,” the head of the health ministry emphasised.

Currently, children aged 12 to 15 years can be vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Moderna also submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday to extend the indications for the use of its vaccine in adolescents aged 12-18 years.

1.7 million e-referrals for vaccinations were issued for the 12-15-year-old group. Registration started on June 7.