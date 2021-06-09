COVID-19: 428 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 428 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,876,289 including 155,279 still active. The number of active cases increased from 155,134 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 108 new fatalities, of which 27 were due to COVID-19 alone and 81 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,363.

According to the ministry, 59,658 people are quarantined and 2,646,647 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,279 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 22,737,088 people have been vaccinated, including 14,845,783 with the first dose and 8,621,029 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 388 out of 1,509 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 174,770,147 coronavirus cases, 3,763,623 deaths and 158,184,786 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,242,866, India has the second most with 29,089,069 cases and Brazil third with 17,038,260.