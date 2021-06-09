Poland reports 428 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 108

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 428 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 108 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 400 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,742 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 2,983 recorded the day prior, including 388 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,509 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 59,658 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,646,647 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 22,737,088 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8,621,029 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.