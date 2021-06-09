MEPs pressure EC to exclude Poland from Reconstruction Fund

“MEPs, including some from our country, threaten the European Commission (EC) that if it does not exclude Poland from the Reconstruction Fund, they will appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and submit a motion of no confidence against it,” Patryk Jaki, MEP from the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, reported.

The largest groups in the European Parliament prepared a motion for a resolution in which they demanded the launch of the so-called “money for the rule of law” procedure.

The money from the Reconstruction Fund is to be received by EU countries, including Poland and Hungary, which some countries accuse of not respecting the rule of law.

The provisions of the motion for a resolution were published on social media by Patryk Jaki, outraged by the involvement of some opposition affiliated Polish MEPs in potentially denying EU funds for their own country.

“The tradition of calling politicians from other countries and institutions to intervene in their own homeland and taking away sovereignty and resources is unfortunately still strong,” he commented on the matter on social media.