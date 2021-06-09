COVID-19 vaccine certificate available in AppStore

“An application to read the QR from the EU COVID Certificate is available in the AppStore,“ the Health Minister, Adam Niedzielski said. He announced that the app will also appear on Google Play soon.

The EU COVID Certificate (UCC) is an electronic certificate that will help you move safely and freely between European Union countries during the pandemic. In addition, a person who can prove they are vaccinated will not be counted in the limited number of people attending sports and cultural events, weddings and parties.

The certificate is supposed to eliminate the differences in the scope of restrictions and limitations applied to the freedom of movement by Member States.

UCC consists of a QR code and a unique identifier. It contains information that helps border agents and health services determine if one is a potential epidemic threat. Thanks to this, a person with the UCC will not be quarantined or undergo additional tests.

The UCC will be given to people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (in Poland, full vaccination will be required), have received a negative COVID-19 test result (the certificate is valid for 48 hours) or have recovered from COVID-19.